LKQ’s (LKQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

