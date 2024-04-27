Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.82.

Doximity stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

