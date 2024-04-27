Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.08 $485.56 million $7.85 3.08 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 2.89% 11.85% 3.00% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

JinkoSolar beats e.Digital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

