Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

