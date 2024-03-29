Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Torrid updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $508.01 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

