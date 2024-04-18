Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.