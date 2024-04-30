Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.85 on Tuesday, reaching $550.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,347. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

