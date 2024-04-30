Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.49 and last traded at $88.39. Approximately 1,615,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,297,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

