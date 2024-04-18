Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Up 3%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. 2,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 47,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Further Reading

