Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

