Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Sells $545,169.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,584.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 499.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 256,619 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Blackbaud by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

