Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

