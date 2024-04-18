Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Acquires A$43,800.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$109.50 ($70.65) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).

Judo Capital Stock Performance

Judo Capital Company Profile

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

