Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Acquires A$43,800.00 in Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$109.50 ($70.65) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($28,258.06).
Judo Capital Stock Performance
Judo Capital Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Judo Capital
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.