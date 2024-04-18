Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 121.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 45,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.