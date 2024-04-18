Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
