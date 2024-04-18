Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $925.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $970.57.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $901.19 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $955.19 and a 200-day moving average of $890.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,594,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

