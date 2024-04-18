StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 3.6 %
AWX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
