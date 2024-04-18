StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Down 6.9 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

