SVB Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

