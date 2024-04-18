Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $125.98 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 54.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

