discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

discoverIE Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 958 ($11.93). The stock has a market cap of £658.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,986.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 703.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at discoverIE Group

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($33,461.97). In other news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £26,880 ($33,461.97). Also, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.34) per share, with a total value of £24,743.10 ($30,801.82). 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.