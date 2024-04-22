Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,189 ($14.80).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 51 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,890.41%.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
