Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 1,688.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,171. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

