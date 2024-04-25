Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 1,688.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,171. Endesa has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.
Endesa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.