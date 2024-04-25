Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 81 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $895.68. 292,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $950.58 and its 200 day moving average is $893.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

