Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.65. 3,154,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,678. The stock has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

