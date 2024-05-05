Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $185,817.44 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $185,817.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,032,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 11,170 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $952,577.60.

On Thursday, March 28th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60.

On Tuesday, March 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 7,920 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $636,530.40.

On Friday, February 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after purchasing an additional 161,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

