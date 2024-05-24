TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 6,828,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,208,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

