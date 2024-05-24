TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,954,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

