TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $807.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $820.60. The firm has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

