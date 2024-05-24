Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

