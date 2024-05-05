Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $580,871.87 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

