NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,106,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,385,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,013. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

