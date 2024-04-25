Syon Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,736 shares of company stock valued at $98,639,667. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,324. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.40 and a 200 day moving average of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

