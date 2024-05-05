BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.36. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 679,151 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
