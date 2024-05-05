Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 328,185 shares changing hands.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

