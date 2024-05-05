Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as low as $4.37. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 328,185 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
