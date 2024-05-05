Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Down 13.9 %
EXPR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.
