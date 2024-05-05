Express (NYSE:EXPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Down 13.9 %

EXPR opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Express alerts:

Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.