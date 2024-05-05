Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Calix by 106.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after purchasing an additional 554,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $18,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

