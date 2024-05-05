Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as low as $17.11. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 83,099 shares.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

