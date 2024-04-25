The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

BA stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,457,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,329. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

