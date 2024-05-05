Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 60,098 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,098 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 286,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.97. 35,712,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227,984. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

