ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $421,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,371 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,030,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,828,000 after buying an additional 3,579,324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,104,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,314,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.