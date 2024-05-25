Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.3789 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

