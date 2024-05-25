Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raises Dividend to $1.38 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.3789 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.53.
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.
About Johnson Matthey
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.