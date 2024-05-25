Ultra Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $61.46 million and $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,071.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.31 or 0.00712755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00057932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00092427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1630371 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,056,705.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.