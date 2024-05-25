Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Down 10.9%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 229,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,039,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Assure Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

