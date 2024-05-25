Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Shares Down 2.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.14. 66,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 813,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

