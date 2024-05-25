Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 1,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.
The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
