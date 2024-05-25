Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Down 0.8%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 9,765 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

