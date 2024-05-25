Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Lotus Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.