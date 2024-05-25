Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 314,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Lotus Resources Trading Down 4.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia and Africa. Its flagship project is 85% owned the Kayelekera Uranium project located in Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.
