GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Down 1.2%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 20 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Company Profile

The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.

