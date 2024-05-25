Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.
