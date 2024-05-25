SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,241 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 619.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $178,667,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $404.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $408.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

